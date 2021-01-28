Old Windsor rescue centre struggling to feed horses over winter

A horse rescue charity in Old Windsor has appealed to the public for donations to help feed its horses over the winter.

Blue Acre Horse Rescue and Rehabilitation, based in Ham Lane, has been struggling to find the money to buy hay to feed its horses over the past few weeks.

With COVID-19 preventing it from running fundraising activities, it has now asked the public for help to support its 55 horses, which eat £450-worth of hay every week.

Chris Knight, Blue Acre volunteer, said: “Due to COVID, the national lockdowns and our inability to run fundraising events we are desperately struggling for funds and are very worried that we won’t have enough money to feed our horses for the remainder of the winter.

“We have 55 horses on site which amounts to £450 a week that we have to spend on hay alone to feed them all and that’s before any other veterinary costs.

“We are urgently appealing for donations towards our hay costs to get us through the next nine weeks or so until spring kicks in and the grass starts to grow again."

The rescue centre has created a donation page on its website and is also able to take donations of hay if anywhere has a surplus.

To donate, visit www.blueacrerescue.co.uk/donate