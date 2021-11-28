The Manor Care Home in Old Windsor switches to larger operator

The Manor Care Home has been taken on by a larger care home operator – after its most recent inspection last year led to an ‘inadequate’ rating.

Founded and operated by Windsor Care Ltd since 2007, the home on Church Road, Old Windsor has six acres of landscaped grounds close to the River Thames.

During its last inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) in February last year, the service was flagged as ‘requires improvement’ across the board – i.e., in terms of being safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led.

It has now newly joined charity Greensleeves Care (part of Greensleeves Homes Trust).

Greensleeves Homes Trust runs 20 facilities rated as ‘good’ by the CQC, two ‘outstanding’, one which ‘requires improvement’ and one ‘inadequate.’

The new operators say that residents will ‘continue to receive person-centred residential, dementia and nursing care.’

Paul Newman, chief executive of Greensleeves Care, said:

“We are delighted to welcome the residents and our new colleagues at The Manor to the Greensleeves Care family.

“We look forward to working with the local management team and frontline staff in the delivery of high-quality care to the residents and sharing the support and expertise we have gained across our other homes.”