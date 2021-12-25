Puppies found in ‘appalling condition’ find loving homes for Christmas

Three puppies will be spending their first Christmas in loving homes after being found wandering the streets when they were only a few weeks old.

They were brought to Battersea’s Old Windsor centre in urgent need of help.

Staff at the animal welfare charity were ‘horrified’ by the condition the puppies were in when they arrived in late October.

All three had lost almost all their fur, were covered in sores and dirt, and had problems with their ears.

After weeks of care from the charity’s vets, behaviourists and foster carers, the puppies – Abbie, Basil and Josie – began to develop in to ‘playful, loveable puppies’.

Once their skin had healed and their fur was growing back, the trio were ready to find homes and start a new chapter. The puppies are now four months old.

Craig Perera, a team leader at Battersea’s Old Windsor centre, said:

“When you look at these pups now, it’s hard to believe that only a few weeks ago they were roaming the streets, unwell and unloved.

“From the moment they arrived, our staff worked around the clock to ensure Basil, Abbie and Josie had the best possible chance to grow in to healthy, happy young dogs, before finding them new homes where we knew they’d be loved.”

First to leave Battersea’s care was Josie, who joined her owner Tony Hallett to start a new life in Surrey. She has 'begun to grow in confidence' since then.

Abbie’s owner, Robin Quinnell, said Abbie has settled in really well and ‘has everyone wrapped around her paw.’

Lucy Farley, Basil’s new owner, said: “We’ve found he loves watching telly, looking at his reflection and playing with other dogs. We are so thankful for him and feel so lucky.’

“At Battersea we understand that people may have to face the incredibly difficult decision to give up a pet, and we would never judge anyone for doing so,” said Craig.

“We would just urge anyone no longer able to care for a pet to reach out for support from places like Battersea, rather than put a pet’s wellbeing at risk by abandoning them.”

Any owners struggling to cope with their pet should visit the Battersea website or speak to a local rescue or behaviourist for advice www.battersea.org.uk/pet-advice

To find out more about how you can support the charity at Christmas, visit www.battersea.org.uk