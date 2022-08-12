Public notices: Alcohol licence sought for new Windsor restaurant

In the public notices this week, two premises are looking for a licence to sell alcohol.

Meanwhile, there will be an appeal against an enforcement noticed served on a caravan park in Iver.

Licensing

A Lebanese food restaurant has applied for a premises licence in Peascod Street.

Lebaneats Windsor wishes to supply alcohol, on and off-sales, from 8am-11pm every day of the week – its proposed opening hours.

The Windsor Lebaneats would be based at 63, Peascod Street, Windsor, SL4 1DE.

Another premises licence application has been put in for the sale of alcohol at Audley Sunningdale Park in Larch Avenue, Ascot.

It wishes to sell alcohol by retail from Monday to Sunday, 9am to 11pm. It will also play recorded music.

Planning

An appeal is being launched against an enforcement notice from Buckinghamshire Council.

The appellant faced enforcement action for a ‘material change of use’ of land to a residential area and caravan park in The Beeches, Swan Road, Iver, South Bucks.

The hearing date is set for August 23 at 10am at the Council Offices, King George V House, King George V Road, Amersham.

If you wish to participate in the hearing, contact the council – stating whether you want to take an active part in proceedings or attend as an observer – at: planning.appeals.csb@buckinghamshire.gov.uk

Road closures

A number of roads in Langley are set to close on August 18 until works are complete.

The closed roads will be:

Langley Road from its junction with Spencer Road to High Street Langley

High Street, from its junction with Elmhurst Road to Langley Road

Station Road, from its junction with Scholars Walk to High Street

Meadfield Road, from number 20 to its junction with High Street.

The footways and cycleways will also be closed for these works.

Slough council is also looking to close Bath Road Service Road South outside 225 Bath Road on Sunday 21.

This will be from 12.01 until 11.59pm on Monday, August 22.

In addition, a number of roads are also set to be closed in Sunninghill, Datchet, Windsor and Oakley Green for resurfacing works.

The road closure order will come into operation on August 15 (for a maximum of 18 months) and roads will only be closed when signs are in place.