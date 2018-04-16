Queuing system to be in place for boarding trains coming into Windsor for Royal Wedding

A bumper train service will be provided in Windsor to cope with the number of visitors coming for the Royal Wedding.

With more than 100,000 people expected to come on Saturday, May 19, rail providers have advised passengers to expect trains to be very busy and to allow extra time for journeys.

Great Western Railway services will be running at high capacity, with the trains from Slough to Windsor and Eton Central doubled from two carriages to four – the maximum the line can operate at.

Queuing systems will also be in place at those stations to get people to and from the event as quickly as possible.

South Western Railway’s 10-carriage service from London Waterloo to Windsor and Eton Riverside will also be running four times per hour rather than twice.

Queuing systems may also be in place at London Waterloo, Staines, and Windsor and Eton Riverside.

Visitors travelling from London are advised to go via London Waterloo, while visitors from the West should travel to Reading and then change at Slough.

All passengers are advised to keep baggage to a minimum and stagger their journey’s home.

Great Western Rail managing director Mark Hopwood said: “We help thousands of people each year travel to some of the biggest events in the country: Reading Festival, Glastonbury, Henley Regatta and many more.

“This will be one of the largest ever one-day events that has taken place on our network and our aim is to ensure our customers have a great day out and enjoy what will be an international spectacle.”