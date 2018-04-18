Royal Borough road closures announced for Royal Wedding

Major traffic disruption is expected in Windsor during the Royal Wedding, with 20 roads set to close in the area.

Some will be shut from 10pm on Friday, May 18, while others will shut early in the morning on Saturday, April 19.

The affected roads will remain closed until the evening on Saturday, with the time of re-opening to be decided on the day.

Those who live in the closed areas will be able to leave but not re-enter, with only emergency vehicles permitted to enter the closed areas.

All the roads on the procession route will close on Friday evening, including Castle Hill, High Street, and Sheet Street.

Everyone who lives on the procession route will be written to by the council.

Cllr Phill Bicknell, cabinet member for highways, transport and Windsor, said: “To ensure everyone’s safety on the day of the Royal Wedding we will be closing the roads into Windsor town centre to allow the safe movement of visitors and residents."

Roads closing on Friday, May 18: Castle Hill, High Street, Sheet Street, Kings Road, Park Street, St Albans Steet, Market Street, Queen Charlotte Street, Thames Street, River Street, Brook Street, Windsor Greys Roundabout A308 (Peanut roundabout), Albert Road A308.

Roads closing on Saturday, May 19: Maidenhead Road, Clarence Road, Alma Road, St Leonards Road, Frances Road, Barry Avenue, Datchet Road.