More road closures in Windsor ahead of the Royal Wedding

Roads closed as a result of the Royal Wedding procession will also be closed on the morning of Thursday May 17 and further closures have been announced for the day of the wedding on Saturday, May 19.

The closures taking place on Thursday will take place between 9am-2pm and affect the same roads as those closed on May 18-19.

Cllr Phill Bicknell, cabinet member for highways, transport and Windsor, said: “There will not be anything for visitors to see during the preparations but we want to give residents and businesses advance warning of these further road closures."

The roads affected include: Castle Hill, High Street, Sheet Street, Kings Road, Park Street, St Albans Street, Market Street, Queen Charlotte Street, Thames Street, River Street, Brook Street, Windsor Greys Roundabout A308 and Albert Road A308.

Not all roads will be closed for the whole duration but it is advisable to plan alternative routes as necessary.

Windsor residents who have refuse collections on Thursday are being encouraged to put their bins out on Wednesday night.

Additional closures from 6am on Saturday 19 May have also been announced and will effect: Maidenhead Road, Clarence Road, Alma Road, St Leonards Road, Frances Road, Barry Avenue and Datchet Road.

For planned road closures during the week of the Royal Wedding use the calendar feature at roadworks.org.