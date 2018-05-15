Live music and entertainment announced for crowds at Royal Wedding

The Royal Borough has revealed that those gathering to watch the Royal Wedding will have musical entertainment either side of the nuptials.

Visitors planning to line The Long Walk and Windsor High Street will be serenaded on Saturday, May 19 from approximately 9am-noon and after the Royal Procession from 2pm.

A number of groups are preparing to perform on the day including the 1st Battalion Irish guards, The Windsor Boys’ School, Windsor Girls’ School, Rock Choir and, Pop Goes The Choir.

Cllr Samantha Rayner, (Con, Eton Wick) cabinet member for culture and communities said: “The Royal Borough has brought together some fabulous entertainment to help residents and visitors celebrate the royal wedding.”

In addition to the music, big screens broadcasting live footage of the proceedings, as well as food stalls and toilet facilities, can be found on the Long Walk and in Alexandra Gardens.

Viewing areas will be along the whole procession route of Castle Hill, High Street, Sheet Street, Kings Road, Albert Road and the Long Walk.

A PA system relaying the full service of the wedding will cover Castle Hill, Thames Street, High Street and Sheet Street.

For the latest information on the royal wedding and preparations, follow @RBWM or @VisitWindsor on Twitter.