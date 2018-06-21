In pictures: Ladies' Day at Royal Ascot

Racegoers and fashionistas revelled in the summer sunshine during Ladies’ Day at Royal Ascot today (Thursday).

The Queen drew huge cheers from the crowds as she arrived in a horse-drawn carriage before the start of the day’s racing.

She attended with her daughter the Princess Royal, and granddaughters Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice.

There were gasps as a member of the Royal procession tripped over trying to control a bolting horse.

Glitz and glamour was on show across the racecourse as punters wore both classy and daring outfits to mark the occasion.

Austrian friends Evelyn Sanger and Catharina Crisamane travelled from Vienna for flat racing’s showpiece meeting and sported splendid floral hats.

Evelyn said: “It’s our first time here and it’s been a great adventure. The hats aren’t too heavy to wear but they took around two weeks to create.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made an appearance for the opening day of the festival on Tuesday.

The newly-weds handed out awards to the winning jockeys and trainers.

On the track, jockey Frankie Dettori took centre stage that day as he rode three winners. He won the Coventry Stakes on Calyx, the Wolferton Stakes on Monarchs Glen and the St James’s Palace Stakes on Without Parole.

Meanwhile, in yesterday’s races, Ryan Moore picked up an early winner, cruising home on 5-1 Hunting Horn.

Dettori enjoyed one last victory before the Express went to press, winning the Ascot Gold Cup on Stradivarius.