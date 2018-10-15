Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank release official wedding photographs

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank have released four official photographs from their wedding day.

The images were taken by photographer Alex Bramall at Windsor Castle and later in the day at the private evening reception at Royal Lodge.

A statement from Kensington Palace said: "The couple are delighted to be able to share these images of their special day."

The first two photographs are pictured in the White Drawing Room, Windsor Castle.

The third photographer is of the royal couple pictured in the Scottish State Coach upon its return to Windsor Castle followign the carriage procession.

The last photograph features the couple ahead of the private evening dinner.

Princess Eugenie's evening dress was designed by Zac Posen. Mr Posen was inspired by the beauty of Windsor and the surrounding countryside. The choice of colour reflects the blush of an English rose. Mr Posen took his inspiration from the White Rose of York