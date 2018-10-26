Meghan and Harry royal wedding outfits go on show at Windsor Castle

An exhibition showcasing the wedding outfits of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex opens today (Friday).

Anyone going to the castle will be able to view the exhibit as part of their visit.

It includes drawings of the ‘timeless’ dress ‘from sketch to finished garment’ and floor to ceiling photos taken on the big day.

Visitors can wander the rooms of the castle as they listen to an audio guide that includes Prince Harry and Meghan explaining how they chose some of the details of their special day.

The Green Drawing Room is where the official family portraits were taken and the Grand Reception Room, in which the wedding outfits are encased in glass, is where the couple had their wedding reception.

Prince George’s uniform, a replica of Prince Harry’s Blues and Royals frock coat, and Charlotte’s bridesmaid dress are also on show.

A Royal Wedding: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex runs until January 6.