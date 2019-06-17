In pictures: Queen attends Order of the Garter Ceremony at Windsor Castle

Crowds at Windsor Castle packed out the Lower Ward as they attended today’s Garter procession.

The Queen was greeted by onlookers as she was driven down past the Round Tower to the West Door of St George’s Chapel.

This year's guests included King Felipe VI of Spain and King Williem-Alexander of the Netherlands.

During the ceremony they were installed in St. George's Chapel as Supernumeracy, or 'Stranger', Knights of the Garter.

Supernumeracy,k or 'Stranger' Knights, are overseas monarchs appointed to the Order, and are in addition to the 24 knights and ladies.

The Order of the Garter is the oldest order of chivalry in Britain, and was established by King Edward III in 1348.

The two vacancies for the new Garter Knights were created following the deaths of Sir Ninian Stephen in October.