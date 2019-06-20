In pictures: Royal Ascot Ladies' Day 2019

The sun shone for female racegoers as they donned their finest hats and dresses on Royal Ascot’s Ladies Day today (Thursday).

Thousands of punters from across the country made their way to Ascot for the third day of the race meeting, which began on Tuesday.

The Queen, dressed in grey, arrived in her carriage with her daughter the Princess Royal and her son, the Duke of York.

Among the lucky Royal Ascot attendees was Tina Wright, from Datchet, who won a ticket to Ladies Day through a Thames Hospice competition.

“I discovered I was the winner at 8 o’clock last night,” said Tina, 57.

“Any money I win on the horses today will be donated to Thames Hospice so I hope I get lucky.”

Her friend Jenny Stan-den, 50, from Wellington Road, Maidenhead, added: “Tina was screaming down the phone when she rang me last night to tell me she’d won the tickets.”

Ladies Day never fails to attract the most extra-vagant outfits and Debra Day, 67, from Southamp-ton and Dianah Brady, 33, from Nottingham, did not disappoint.

Dianah, who has been coming to Royal Ascot for more than 10 years, said: “Nowhere else can I wear a hat like this and not get strange looks. I feel free to express myself.”

She wore a helicopter hat, she said, because she “couldn’t afford to hire a helicopter to Ascot so I made one myself.”

Debra wore a white and red dress with a winged horse on top of a large white hat.

“I just love being here, everyone is always so happy,” she said.

Anastasia Tutus, 16, from the Burlings, Ascot, wore a hat designed by her mother, who owns Nataliya Couture, a women’s designer shop in London Road, Ascot.

“Ladies Day is always special because I love admiring all the different outfits,” she said.

Tracy Rose, 58, from London, wore a purple and yellow hat modelled on an upside down bouquet of flowers for her 38th year at the races.

“Every outfit has its own story,” she said.