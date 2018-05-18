Windsor visitor numbers up by 50,000 in run-up to Royal Wedding

Windsor has been experiencing a tourism boom in the run-up to the Royal Wedding, with more than 50,000 extra people visiting the town.

Weekly footfall figures released by the Royal Borough revealed that 201,826 passed through the town centre in the week beginning Monday, May 7.

This represented a 36.9 per cent increase on the same week last year when 147,433 people were in town.

Cllr Jack Rankin (Con, Castle Without), cabinet member for economic development, property and communications, said: “We can’t wait to welcome the world to Windsor on Saturday for the Royal Wedding but it’s great to see interest in the town is already going through the roof.

“As a resident and a councillor, I of course think Windsor and the wider borough is a fantastic place to live, work and visit and having an opportunity like this to show what we have to offer on a global scale is wonderful.”

The figures also show Monday, May 7 was the busiest day in town last week, with 30,954 visitors recorded.

It is expected that more than 100,000 will turn up tomorrow (Saturday) and celebrate the marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle by lining the streets and filling The Long Walk.

Cllr Rankin added: “I hope this added attention will inspire more people to visit Windsor beyond the Royal Wedding and enjoy the world-class heritage, sport, attractions, shopping, food and countryside on our doorstep, all of which make the borough ideal for a weekend getaway.

“We know town centres up and down the country are facing challenges and we do a lot of work to help keep the borough’s businesses thriving and we hope the added boost of global media attention will support that further.”