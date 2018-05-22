Japanese film crew film school's Royal Wedding celebrations

A Japanese film crew visited a Windsor school to record their Royal Wedding celebrations.

Cameras from NHK, the Japanese equivalent of the BBC, went to Alexander First School to film them at their Royal Wedding-themed tea party on Tuesday (May15).

The children, from nursery to Year Four, were dressed in their best clothes and enjoyed wedding-themed cakes and scones.

Assistant headteacher Miriam Khokar said: “So far this has been the highlight of the children's year.

“It is something they were truly excited to be a part of.

“They have loved all of the buildup to the party and they are still talking about it now.”

The children all agreed that they wanted a ‘traditional’ style tea party, and there was paper bunting, cucumber sandwiches and scones with jam and cream.

Some parents, who are in the armed forces, also showed up in full uniform to really give it a royal feel.