Town manager hoping for tourism 'bounce back' following Royal Wedding

Windsor and Eton town manager Paul Roach is hoping the success of the Royal Wedding will create a ‘bounce back’ in visitors to the town.

More than 110,000 people flooded into Windsor on Saturday to welcome the Duke and Duchess of Sussex into married life.

The highly-anticipated event saw hotel rooms snapped up, pubs packed out and the streets filled with well-wishers.

Mr Roach told the Advertiser he expects tourists to return to the town following the Royal Wedding.

He said: “One of thing things that I remember most is how great the town looked.

“People came and really enjoyed themselves and we managed to accommodate thousands of people and transport them in and out safely.

“There were lots of things going on which should entice people back and hopefully over time we will see the bounce back.”

Spending increased significantly in Windsor’s retail, food and drink and hotel industries over the Royal Wedding weekend, according to figures released by Paymentsense.

Spending in gift card shops rose by 276 per cent and 191 per cent in fast food restaurants compared to the previous weekend.

Pubs and bars saw an 84 per cent increase, while hotels saw a 14 per cent boost.

The Windsor & Eton Brewery sold an estimated 100,000 pints of its special edition Royal Wedding beer through a link-up with Wetherspoons pubs across the country and sales on the day.

Director Will Calvert said: “Overall it was a successful weekend but where the trade came was difficult to predict.

“I think people that went down to The Long Walk got their place and they didn’t want to lose it.”

Windsor’s rebranded pub, The Prince Harry, formerly known as The Three Tuns, saw its name change go down well with punters.

Avril Appleyard, in charge of marketing for the Market Street venue, said: “The public loved having their picture taken outside it.

“We’re a Royal town and it’s lovely to have been named after the Royals as Harry is such a popular prince.”