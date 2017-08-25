Hospital staff pay out £2.5m in two years to park at work

Hospital staff have spent more than £2.5m on parking at Wexham Park and Heatherwood Hosptials over the last two years.

A Freedom of Information request revealed that for the financial years 2015/16 and 2016/17 Wexham Park staff were charged £1,207,866. At Heatherwood the figure was £1,475, 748.

A spokesman for Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust, which manages the sites, said: “All Frimley Health staff pay one per cent of basic salary to use trust parking facilities.

“This charge is capped at £34 per month for full-time staff and £27 per month for part-time staff working 20 hours and under.

“A discount of 0.5 per cent of basic salary applies for people using ‘greener’ travel options, such as car sharing.

“The trust has been making significant investments into car parking, for example buying and upgrading off-site parking in Frimley, and working on providing hundreds of extra staff and visitor places at Wexham.”