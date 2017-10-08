World's Biggest Coffee Morning events raise cash for Macmillan

SLOUGH CENTRAL: A legal secretary at a law firm had her waist-length ponytail snipped off for charity on Thursday, September 28.

Nicola Darby (pictured above), from Windsor, who works for Aston Bond Solicitors in Windsor Road, had her 36cm ponytail chopped as part of a Macmillan Coffee Morning.

The 31-year-old’s hair will go to the Little Princess Trust, which provides real-hair wigs for children who have lost their own due to cancer treatment.

“I’ve had short hair before but not for about 15 or 16 years,” she said.

Having lost the mass of hair, she said ‘a little weight has been lifted’.

“It feels really good knowing that it’s going to such a good cause.”

A total of £1,153 was raised on the day, which will be split evenly between Macmillan Cancer Support and Cancer Research UK.

SLOUGH: The one-year anniversary of a cancer support club run by Slough-based women’s support group Meet and Mingle was celebrated at a Macmillan Coffee Morning held on Wednesday, September 27.

The meeting marked the first birthday of Meet and Mingle’s High Wycombe cancer group.

More than 150 people attended, including Meet and Mingle members from Slough, MP for Wycombe Steve Baker and the Mayor of High Wycombe Cllr Brian Pearce.

There were a variety of cakes and Indian snacks for sale as well as hats knitted by the support group’s members, foot massages and raffle tickets.

About £1,186 was raised for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Meet and Mingle founder Aksa Marshall said: “I’m going through cancer now, I really feel this is a very important group.

“I’m really thanking God for this opportunity to help these people who suffer this terrible battle.”

The morning was at King’s Church in Desborough Road, High Wycombe.

CHALVEY: Guests at a coffee morning event raised £270 for the charity.

About 30 people including Slough MP Tan Dhesi attended the event at Chalvey Community Centre, organised by human rights charity Jeena on Friday, September 29.

The charity discussed fighting the stigma among certain Asian and African communities surrounding being open about having cancer.

Jeena volunteer Rebbeca Joy also ran a coffee morning in Beechwood School in Long Readings Lane to contribute to the £270.

DATCHET: A ‘Brave the Shave’ challenge saw a Datchet resident lose his hair and beard to raise money for Macmillan.

Ian Philips, 68, who lives in Moore’s Court, underwent the transformation during a coffee morning organised by the 3M’s Residents Association on Thursday, September 28.

Guests from Moore’s Court, Montrose Avenue and Montrose Way also rustled up cakes for the event and raised nearly £300.

Ian said: “People make the cakes and then end up just buying them back but it works.

“It’s a strange feeling not having any hair and it makes you think what it must be like for people that are going through chemotherapy treatment.”