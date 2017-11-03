Your guide to bonfire and firework displays

Datchet: Datchet Cricket Club is hosting a fireworks extravaganza tonight (Friday).

The display is taking place at the club’s Wally Gage Memorial Ground in Riding Court Road.

Gates open at 6pm with the bonfire due to be lit at 6.30pm. The fireworks will light up the sky from 7.30pm.

Entry £5; under 12s free.

Ascot: Dazzling fireworks will be on show at Ascot Racecourse.

The display, which starts at 6.30pm tomorrow (Saturday), has been organised by Ascot Round Table.

Visitors can enter the racecourse from 4.30pm where a range of funfair rides will be on offer.

Tickets cost £9 for adults and £7 for children. Money raised through ticket sales will go towards Ascot Round Table’s chosen charities.

Visit www.ascotfireworks.org.uk

Windsor: Charlie & The Chocolate Factory is the theme for this year’s fireworks display at Windsor Racecourse, featuring strobe lighting and special effects, plus a cash prize giveaway.

It is taking place tomorrow (Saturday) at the racecourse in Maidenhead Road but people have been advised to book their tickets beforehand.

Golden tickets will be handed out to guests, with five lucky winners set to be given £500 cash prizes.

The grand opening is at 4pm with the display starting at 7.30pm.

Visit www.windsorracecourse.co.uk for more information.

Slough: Slough Borough Council’s annual Bonfire and Fireworks Spectacular returns tomorrow (Saturday).

The Express-sponsored event includes a 20-minute firework display and a 60-foot real bonfire.

The spectacle, which attracts about 10,000 people each year, will feature a funfair, a variety of food and free parking.

Tickets at the gate are £10 for adults and £8 for children.

Gates open at 5.30pm, the fireworks will be lit at about 7.45pm and the bonfire at approximately 8.15pm.

Visit www.slough.gov.uk/bonfire to book.

Burnham: Organisers of this year’s firework display at Burnham Football Club are planning their biggest yet.

Gates at The Gore, in Wymers Wood Road, will open at 5.15pm tonight (Friday) with a funfair in the car park complete with market stalls and face painters. On the pitch at 6pm there will be a drama about the story of Guy Fawkes by students from Burnham Grammar School.

It will be followed by a fitness class demonstration from the Active4Less fitness gym plus a master class demonstration from the karate club, before the display at 7.15pm.

Entry: adults £7, children £4 and under fives go free.