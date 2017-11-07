Family say pedestrian who died in Ascot collision was an 'amazing man'

Tributes have been paid to a pedestrian who died following a collision in Ascot.

Barry Townsend, 76, of Whitelands Drive, Ascot, passed away on Saturday, October 21, after being involved in a collision with two cars in Kings Ride at about 11.30pm.

In a statement his family described him as an ‘amazing man’ who could turn his hand to anything.

His son, Saul, said: “He was full of life, positive energy and as strong as an oak.

“His absence is felt by all who knew him and loved him, but the memories we have will offer us some comfort and continue to give us strength in these days ahead.”

Barry spent much of his career at BT and was also well known throughout the dog obedience world for his work as a kennel club judge and a trainer.

He worked on TV shows and major films with a range of trained dogs and separately as a supporting artist.

He is survived by his wife Mary, two children Lauretta and Saul, and three grandchildren.