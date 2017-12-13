Coroner says death of woman found in Jubilee River is 'a mystery'

The death of a 51-year-old woman from Slough who was found in the Jubilee River in March was called a ‘mystery’ at an inquest in Reading Town Hall today (Wednesday).

Coroner Peter Bedford said Ann McGloin, of Queens Road, suffered with depression for years and had expressed suicidal thoughts to mental health professionals.

Miss McGloin was reported missing on March 1 and was found floating in the river near Michael’s Bridge in Datchet by a passer-by on March 23.

She had undergone foot surgery in September 2016 and needed a supporting boot in March.

After Miss McGloin’s disappearance, her crutch and mobile phone were found in her home, which is about a mile away from the river.

She was last seen by a friend and on CCTV at a Tesco on Saturday, February 23.

Mr Bedford could not deliver a verdict of suicide because her limited mobility and the fact she had about four-and-a-half times the drink drive limit of alcohol in her system meant she could have easily slipped into the river accidentally.

The inquest heard she had no other injuries and no water in her lungs, which may have resulted from a phenomenon known as dry drowning.

“How it happened is a mystery,” said Mr Bedford, who delivered a narrative verdict.

“It gives me no pleasure not being able to give you at least some closure,” he told the family.