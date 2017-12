CIPPENHAM: A community carnival returned to Cippenham in July for the first time in nearly 20 years.Organisers transformed Mercian Way Recreation Ground into a hive of activity including charity stalls, fairground rides and live music.

DEDWORTH: A visit from Goldie the Labrador helped pre-school children in Windsor learn about the ways that guide dogs help blind and partially sighted people. Members of the Guide Dogs for the Blind Association dropped in at Lilliput Learners Pre-School, in Smiths Lane, to give youngsters a chance to stroke the cute canine.

WINDSOR: The grounds of St George’s School at Windsor Castle were transformed into a hub of horticulture as the Royal Windsor Summer Show returned. This year’s event theme celebrated the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh’s 70th wedding anniversary.

WINDSOR: Music and magic entertained families gathered for a garden party on the lawn of Cumberland Lodge. It was set up in 1947, in the aftermath of the Second World War and King George VI granted the use of Cumberland Lodge as a place for young people to explore moral and spiritual issues.

DATCHET: Firemen had to act quickly to contain a fire which took hold in a cornfield near The Myrke. The field was made up of about 40 acres of standing corn, of which a quarter was destroyed.

WINDSOR AND ETON: A major conservation exercise took place on the River Thames this week as part of the annual Royal Swan Upping ceremony. The tradition, which dates back to the 12th century, sees a flotilla of boats travel 79 miles along the river, checking the population of mute swans.

DEDWORTH: A son believes his deaf mother had a lucky escape after her house was struck by lightning. Alan Williams, 64, had been asleep at his mum’s house in Ash Lane, Dedworth, when he was woken by a loud bang that ‘sounded like a bomb going off’.

ETON WICK: A message to dog owners went on display at Eton Wick Library following a competition. The Eton Wick Village Association tasked children from Eton Wick First School to design a poster encouraging people to pick up their dog’s poo.

WINDSOR: Artists braved the wet weather for En Plein Air, a French term for painting outdoors. The competition allows amateurs and professionals alike to set up their canvas in one of more than 10 different locations in the grounds of Windsor Castle.