SLOUGH: X Factor style special effects were used to welcome in Slough Borough Council’s new in-house environmental services. The services were contracted out to the private sector 15 years ago.

WINDSOR: Crowds gathered to watch Father Christmas and his little helpers in Windsor Town Centre’s annual reindeer parade. PETA called for the event to be cancelled, acusing the Royal Borough of ‘treating scared animals like decorations’.

COLNBROOK: Pensioner Reuben Gregory from Colnbrook was sentenced to 10 months in prison for owning a shotgun without a licence. The 72-year-old shot and killed burglar Wayne Digby as he attempted to break into his secluded caravan in June. Gregory was not charged for the killing.

WINDSOR: An inquest heard how two men died by a roundabout near Legoland after John Spicer from Slough crashed into the car of Koon Yau Kwok from Bracknell after drinking and taking drugs and attempting an ‘inappropriate’ overtaking manoeuvre.

SLOUGH: A nine-year-old boy from Slough with serious health complications was on a mission to encourage donations for children staying at Wexham Park Hospital over Christmas. Alfie Whittingham inspired a campaign last year which saw 250 gifts donated.

WINDSOR: Pet owners travelled from Scotland, the Isle of Wight and Cornwall to attend the Fest of Chihuahuas at Windsor Racecourse. The day included prizes such as Smallest Dog, Biggest Attitude and Dapper Dog and attractions including a Santa Paws Grotto and a doggy wedding shack.

SLOUGH: Thousands reciting prayers and holding banners marched from Salt Hill Park to the Jamia Masjid Ghousia mosque in Diamond Road to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi, the Prophet Muhammad’s birthday. At the mosque they listened to guest speakers, enjoyed a feast and sang Islamic songs.

DORNEY: Superheroes showed off their pedal powers as they took part in the UK’s first festive disability sports event. The Winter Wonderwheels challenge saw more than 700 people jog, cycle and push their way around Dorney Lake.