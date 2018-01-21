Heathrow launches new consultation on expansion

A 10-week consultation has been launched to allow the public to voice their views on Heathrow expansion.

Feedback is being sought on several potential infrastructure options including:

-Three shortlisted options for the new north-west runway with a length varying from between 3,200 and 3,500 metres.

-Locations to expand terminal infrastructure: east of Terminal Two, west of Terminal Five or a new satellite terminal by the new runway.

-Proposed alignment of the M25: repositioning it approximately 150 metres to the west, and lowering it by seven metres in a tunnel and raising the runway height so it passes over the M25.

-Options for changes to local roads and possible changes to two junctions to the M25.

The airport is also asking the public to review its plans to manage the effects of expansion on communities and the environment, and the potential principles, or ‘rules’, that could apply when designing the new airspace required for an expanded airport, although future flight path options are not being consulted on at this stage.

Responses can be submitted until Wednesday, March 28 online, via email or post, or at any one of the 40 consultation events being held.

Visit www.heathrowconsultation.com