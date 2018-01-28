Pets Corner: Panda at Battersea Dogs & Cats Home

Panda is an adorable 13-month-old Akita looking for a family to call his own.

He can be typical of the breed so will need owners who are confident with the breed and size.

Panda is young and still learning, so will need help and guidance.

He previously lived outside in a kennel so will need new owners who are prepared to introduce him to life indoors and be patient with him.

Panda is very bright and has so much potential, his love of food makes a great training tool, and he is keen to learn new things, he already knows a 'sit'.

Panda is a social boy and has made many dog friends while here.

He would enjoy having some play friends in his adults-only new home.

To meet Panda, please contact Battersea Dogs & Cats Home’s Old Windsor centre on 01784 494443.