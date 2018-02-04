Reading Buses deal brings cheaper fares and contactless card payments

Cheaper bus fares, which can be bought with contactless bank cards and cash, are now running in Slough under the town’s new operator Thames Valley.

Slough’s new bus provider is Reading Buses, operating under the Thames Valley name.

In December several services including routes 2, 5 were set to be axed when First Bus announced it would withdraw them, but then Slough Borough Council (SBC) announced that Reading Buses had been contracted to step-in and save several routes.

On Tuesday, January 30, Thames Valley started the hourly route 2 from Slough to Windsor and Dedworth, building upon the 702 Green Line service which was taken on at the end of last year.

Since Saturday, January 20, Thames Valley has operated Route 5, running from between Slough Bus Station, Chalvey and Cippenham daily.

Evening journeys will be available on route 4 to Maidenhead as well as Sunday and public holiday services on route 6 to Wexham Park.

To encourage people onto Thames Valley’s fleet of bright white, green and red buses, fares have been reduced to a maximum £2 single and £4 return, which can also be used as a day ticket.

All fares, including a new £15 weekly ticket, can be purchased from the driver, either cash or a contactless bankcard — a first for local buses in Slough outside the London bus network.

Thames Valley chief executive officer Martijn Gilbert said: “Modern and dependable transport is a critical ingredient in the success of any town or city and our award-winning formula of reliable, friendly services has a good track record of promoting local buses.

“They are the very best way to get around, make efficient use of congested road space and help improve air quality.”

SBC lead member for planning and transport Cllr Martin Carter (Lab, Britwell and Northborough) said: “We are delighted to have secured Reading Buses under the new title of Thames Valley to provide services to residents and commuters across the borough.

“Reading Buses have been transporting customers in and around Reading for more than 100 years and have a proven track record in providing quality bus services with a strong focus on innovation and customer service.

“Already, despite only operating for 10 days in Slough, we are receiving emails and calls from bus users delighted with the new service.

“I would encourage people to give the new service a go as the improvement is very noticeable and the new fleet of buses are state of the art.”

Visit www.thamesvalleybuses.co.uk for full route details and follow @thamesvalleybus on Twitter for updates.