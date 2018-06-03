Pets corner: Tyson at Battersea Dogs and Cats Home

Tyson is a wonderful gentleman with lots of love to give.

The 10-year-old is an ambassador for the Staffie breed and his favourite thing is spending time with his friends, settling down with some calm handling and attention. He’s a laid-back and affectionate boy and he loves people.

Tyson has also made many dog walking friends here and is a great steady walking companion. He can sometimes get overexcited and boisterous in his play when let off-lead, so will need to be kept on lead.

He’s a real softie and doesn’t like being left alone, so will need new owners who are prepared to work with this and manage it.

Tyson is a gentle-natured boy who could happily live with teenagers or older children. If you think you could be his new playmate, please contact Battersea’s Old Windsor centre on 01784 494443 or email bow.rehomers@battersea.org.uk