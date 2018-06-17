Pets corner: Panda at Battersea Dogs and Cats Home

Panda is an excitable 18-month-old boy who is very enthusiastic about most things in life, including his training.

Ideally, his new owners would have experience with Akitas or other large breeds so he can continue to build on what he’s been learning.

He enjoys being around people who can keep him on his toes and will make a very rewarding project.

Panda would suit an adult-only home in a quiet location as his over-excited playing style would not be compatible to living with children.

It may be possible for him to live with a mature dog of a similar size.

To meet Panda, contact Battersea’s Old Windsor centre on 01784 494443.