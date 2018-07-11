Community groups to unite in Slough and Windsor town centres

An initiative to strengthen friendships and promote closer ties between the diverse communities of Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead is being run this month.

A range of community groups will set up stands in Slough town square on Saturday in aid of SWAMI18 (The Slough Windsor and Maidenhead Initiative), run by the Windsor and Maidenhead Community Forum, the Slough Faith Partnership and Windsor Humanists.

The Mayor of Slough Cllr Paul Sohal (Lab, Wexham Lea) and MP for Slough Tan Dhesi are expected to attend the showcase, which will run from 11am to 3pm.

The Mayor of the Royal Borough Cllr Paul Lion (Con, Boyn Hill) and Windsor MP Adam Afriye have been invited to the second event in Peascod Street, Windsor, which will be held on Saturday, July 28, from 11am to 3pm.

Windsor and Maidenhead Community Forum member Paul Samuels, speaking on behalf of SWAMI, said: “Because of SWAMI we are already seeing greater co-operation between the diverse communities in Slough, Windsor & Maidenhead.

“I'm confident the impact SWAMI will have will grow substantially in the coming years.”