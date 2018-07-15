Pets corner: Marley at Battersea Dogs and Cats Home

Marley is a bright, bouncy boy who, once he knows you, loves leaning on your legs for a fuss.

The 18-month-old Saluki is gaining more confidence and his new owners will need to be willing to continue his training.

Like many dogs of his breed, Marley loves food and it is definitely one of the ways to his heart.

He likes games with other dogs but is sometimes unaware of his size.

Marley needs to live in a quiet area and loves long walks in quieter places. He is a lovely dog with lots of potential. To meet him, please contact Battersea’s Old Windsor centre on 01784 494443 or email bow.rehomers@battersea.org.uk