SITE INDEX

Fullscreen News
Sun, 29
20 °C
Mon, 30
24 °C
Tue, 31
23 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo

    • Pets corner: Cody at Battersea's Old Windsor centre

    Kate Birkett

    Kate Birkett

    Like many Siberian huskies, Cody is energetic, intelligent, and full of character.

    This two-year-old boy is looking for husky-experienced people who understand his breed and are able to put the time he needs into his training and stimulation.

    Cody is a smart boy who needs a home that will be able to provide an environment where he can burn off his energy and keep his brain working hard.

    He will need to be the only dog in the home.

    Cody loves a fuss and is good for grooming.

    To meet Cody, please contact Battersea’s Old Windsor centre on 01784 494443 or email bow.rehomers@ battersea.org.uk

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved