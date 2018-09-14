Pets corner: Theadora at RSPCA Hillingdon

Theadora is a beautiful one-year-old black and white female short-haired cat who is looking for a new home because her previous owners could no longer care for her.

She is a sweet and fairly quiet girl, who can be a little shy at first before she gets to know you.

Theodora loves her food, playing with toys and being fussed.

She would prefer a home without other cats where she can enjoy the undivided attention of her human family.

This lovely youngster so deserves a fresh start and the perfect home that really will be forever this time.

Could you offer Theodora all this and the lifetime of love she is looking for?

For more information, please call the RSPCA Hillingdon branch on 01895 833417 or apply online at www. rspcahillingdonclinic. org.uk