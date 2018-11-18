Pets corner: Casper at Battersea Old Windsor

Casper is a distinguished dog who is looking for a relaxed home to chill out in and enjoy being spoilt.

This placid lurcher enjoys the simple pleasures in life such as food, fluffy toys and affection and will capture the hearts of whomever is fortunate enough to rehome him.

The 11-year-old would like to belong to owners who have a good understanding of sighthounds and who can help him adjust to home life after a spell living in kennels.

Please contact our Old Windsor site on 01784 494443 or email bow.rehomers@ battersea.org.uk