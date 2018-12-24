Seasonal messages from MPs and mayors

Tan Dhesi - Slough MP

Christmas is a time for hope, kindness, family and goodwill.

For Christians it’s a celebration of the birth of Jesus, as a gift from God of someone who

embodied the values of love and forgiveness – to which we should all aspire.

While we give gifts to our loved ones, we also need to consider sharing with those less fortunate than us and those sleeping rough in these cold winter nights.

It’s the time of year which brings everyone together over the whole country, no matter your religious beliefs, to embrace these values and celebrate together.

Enjoy time with your loved ones and however you choose to celebrate, have a merry Christmas

Dominic Grieve - Beaconsfield MP

This has undoubtedly been one of the strangest years of my nearly twenty two as an MP. The shadow of Brexit has been present throughout, pushing most other issues off stage. The divisions it has created and the anxieties it is generating among constituents, irrespective of which side of the debate they favour, have filled my mailbag and dominated my work in Parliament and the constituency. It has produced much anger. And I am often worrying that many other issues of importance are being overlooked. We live in a difficult and challenging world where there is much that demands our attention.

The significance of Christmas as a religious festival is that it offers us the opportunity to embrace and celebrate the hope of our redemption – despite our shortcomings and it carries with it the message of a spiritual peace freely available to all of goodwill. For all its disappearance under layers of commercialisation it is a vision that has helped sustain us as a nation through many generations and it still lies at the heart of many of the standards we hope for.

So the troubles and differences that beset us here this Christmas make its message all the more important. And we are fortunate that many will endeavour to strive both over Christmas and the coming year to put those principles into practice in their daily lives, even if we inevitably often fall short of our aspirations.

So this year I would like to wish all my constituents a joyous Christmas, and I add with it the hope that the coming year will help bring us together in neighbourly friendship to meet those challenges with courtesy and good humour.

Adam Afriyie - Windsor MP

With the hectic and fast-paced lifestyle most people lead these days, Christmas and New Year becomes all the more

important as an opportunity to pause, reflect and enjoy time with our family and friends.

Like most of you, I will be spending this period with my family and friends, but I will also spare a thought for those who are unable to do so and, in particular, those in the emergency services and hospitality sectors whose work is valued more than ever over the Christmas period.

Many people may feel a sense of loneliness and social isolation at this time of year, so I would like to send my thanks to all those in the charity sector who look to assist. In particular I’d highlight the lunch held by local charity, Men’s Matters, earlier this month.

More than 50 people from Windsor, Maidenhead and Langley were served a sumptuous Christmas lunch by catering students at Langley College in a welcoming and friendly environment.

Thankfully there are hundreds of people across the Windsor constituency who look to help others over the Christmas period and I wish them, and you, a very merry Christmas and a happy new year.

Cllr Paul Lion - Mayor of the Royal Borough

All in all 2018 was a year of celebration for the Royal Borough that saw our communities come together.

We played host to two Royal weddings that showed the world what an amazing place the Royal Borough is, not only to get married in, but also to live, work and play.

Two VC centenary memorial plaques were unveiled, as was the War Horse memorial ‘Poppy’.

We are so indebted to the members of our Armed Forces.

Laura and I have attended hundreds of engagements and have met so many inspirational people who help others which is truly humbling. One of the most unique events was the National Championship of Town Criers – it was so British in its eccentricity.

We all think of family and friends as Christmas draws closer. In the true spirit of the season Laura and I would like to wish everyone a really healthy and happy Christmas and a cracking New Year.

We hope the community spirit will continue into 2019 and beyond.

Cllr Paul Sohal - Mayor of Slough

2018 has been a truly memorable year of

celebration, renewal and commemoration. We have celebrated the eightieth anniversary of receiving our Royal Charter of Incorporation as a Borough and in August and October, two exciting community events were revived after a gap of approximately twenty years – the Slough Horticultural Show and the Slough Half Marathon. Most notable were events that took place on November 11 when we joined the nation in commemorating Armistice Day and the centenary of the end of the First World War.

It has been a great privilege to meet so many people at the many events I have attended this year and I would like to thank everyone for their friendliness and welcome on each occasion.

I would like to pay tribute to members of the public service who will be working right through the Christmas period ensuring vital services are delivered and also organisations who will be making life easier for the homeless.

As we join together to celebrate this special season of goodwill, let our thoughts go out to those who may be facing difficult times either in their personal lives or through international troubles and let us hope for greater peace and harmony for 2019 and beyond.

The Mayoress joins with me to wish you all a very Merry Christmas and a happy new year.