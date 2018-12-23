Pets corner: Ginger at RSPCA Hillingdon

Ginger is a rather special little bunny – not just on account of the beautiful coat colour from which he takes his name, but also because he only has three-and-a-half legs.

Sadly, part of one his hind legs is missing, though you certainly won’t find this stopping him from getting about and enjoying life. However, anyone considering offering a home to Ginger should take into account the little bit of extra care that will be needed to make sure his leg stump doesn’t get sore.

Ginger is just under six months old and such a sweet little boy who deserves a home that is as special as he is.

For more information, please call the RSPCA Hillingdon branch on 01895 833417 or apply online at www.rspcahillingdonclinic.org.uk