Express Review of the Year: June

09:00AM, Sunday 30 December 2018
Both diversity and things we all have in common were celebrated in June, which saw a postponed International Women’s Day event and a Great Get Together community event in Slough. As triathletes paced down Windsor’s Long Walk, school pupils also laid an 0.8 mile concertina folded card along it in an record breaking attempt.
