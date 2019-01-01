SITE INDEX

    • Express Review of the Year: August

    It was a month in which the Slough Horticultural Show returned after a 30 year absence, an app was launched to showcase the history of the town and a renowned spectacle of Irish dance wowed Windsor shoppers. It was not a good month for Poundworld though, as it was hit with a hefty fine for evidence of mice within its premises in Slough.

