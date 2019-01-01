Express Review of the Year: August

UPTON: The Slough Horticultural Show returned after a 30 year absence at Lascelles Park, organised by Slough Borough Council and the Slough Allotment Federation. Pictured: John Cheers. Ref:130198-8

UPTON: Lascelles Road residents voiced their opposition to lorries and vehicle recovery trucks parking in their road, leading to protesters at the Slough Horticultural Show and makeshift signs. Ref:130199-2

SLOUGH: The town’s pubs came together in a day of barrel rolling fun. Hundreds were raised for charity despite the wet conditions at the Slough Barrel Roll. Ref:130228-11

WINDSOR: The Ancient and Honourable Guild of Town Criers National Championship took place as criers arrived from far and wide. Pictured: Brenda Wilson from New Market. Ref: 130140-19

WINDSOR: The renowned Rhythm of the Dance wowed shoppers before the show was performed at Windsor Theatre Royal. The show celebrates Irish culture through music and dance. Ref:130176-34

ALL AREAS: There were celebrations in August as students found out how they fared in their GCSE results. Pictured: Twins Ruth Amponsah and Aaron Amponsah, 16. Ref:130223-27

ALL AREAS: Students collected their A-Level results, on a day when many found out where they would be venturing in the next stage of their lives. Pictured left to right: George Wood, Adam Weston, Zak Morgan and Hugo Hunter. Ref:130186-8

WINDSOR: Paul Hinton and Lisa Walden launched a Plastic Free Communities scheme. The campaign – stemming from marine conservation charity Surfers Against Sewage – encourages people to eradicate single-use plastic in Maidenhead and Windsor. Ref:130180-2

SLOUGH: The highest fine for food hygiene offences in Slough’s history was given to Poundworld in Queensmere Observatory Shopping Centre, after it experienced an infestation of mice. They were forced to pay £350,000.

SLOUGH: A new smartphone app and walking trial developed by Slough museum captured the history of the town. The Zappar app was launched to document the changing face of the High Street to inspire and inform the next generation.