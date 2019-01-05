Express review of the year: December

SLOUGH: A poorly 10-year-old boy from Slough with a complex heart condition made it his mission to bring Christmas cheer to children in hospitals. Alfie Whittingham campaigned to collect gifts for young patients at Wexham Park Hospital.

ETON: Plans for a state-of-the-art sports centre and aquatics centre were given the green light by councillors. The independent boarding school predicts work to be completed on the aquatics centre by 2020, with the new sports centre following in 2022.

SLOUGH: Slough Town FC gave the club a chance to dream in the FA Cup when they put in a spirited performance in defeat to League 1 side Gillingham. Ref:130695-5

WINDSOR: A project supporting army families as they prepare to relocate from the town was given a fundraising boost. The Armed Forces Covenant Fund Trust awarded £20,000 to charity Family Friends to help families from regiments to resettle. Ref:130679-2

WINDSOR: From the first of the month, the State Apartments at Windsor Castle were decorated for Christmas with glittering trees and twinkling lights, including a striking 20 foot fir tree from Windsor Great Park. Ref:130683-17