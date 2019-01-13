Pets corner: Mak at Battersea

Mak is a one of a kind, a charmer who forms close, loving bonds with his human friends.

The five-year-old Alaskan Malamute is soft hearted, active and bright.

Mak is looking for owners that understand his breed and are looking for a fun new dog-friend to pal around with.

He adores both food and toys, and is an intelligent lad that knows several commands. He has the drive and capacity to learn many more and is a highly willing student.

Mak likes the company of other steady-natured dogs and will enjoy making new dog friends out and about.

Mak's affectionate and fun personality will make him a great companion for an active home.

Mak has been diagnosed with a skin condition which currently does not require treatment. It is highly likely that treatment will be needed in the future though so there could be financial implications.

Our clinic team will give advice and recommendations to anyone interested in rehoming this wonderful boy.

If you would like to discuss Mak further, please call 01784 494443 or email bow.rehomers@battersea.org.uk