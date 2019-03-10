Pets corner: Jessie at Battersea Old Windsor Home

Jessie is a worried six-year-old Jack Russell who is looking for owners who understand her needs and can help build her confidence.

A clever little dog, she is bright and eager to learn, and could make a brilliant companion with the right guidance.

Jessie would benefit from being the only dog in her new home.

Her endearing personality will emerge once she has had a chance to get to know you.

To find out more about Jessie, call 01784 494443 or email bow.rehomers@battersea.org.uk