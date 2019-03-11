New website launches to encourage film producers to come to Berkshire

Locations in Slough and Windsor and Maidenhead could soon be appearing on the silver screen following the launch of a new website.

Resource Productions, based in Church Street, Slough, has set up a project named the Berkshire Film Office which aims to signpost producers towards desirable film locations in the county.

The venture is being run in conjunction with Berkshire’s six local authorities who have all nominated facilities which they want to see featured.

The Slough Ice Arena, Windsor Guildhall and Slough Town FC’s Arbour Park Community Sports Stadium are among the locations included.

Lilly Hudson, Berkshire film officer, said: “Berkshire Film Office is a great opportunity for filmmakers to access a diverse range of locations at a central hub.

“We have everything from period drama settings to wide outdoor spaces, just outside of London and right round the corner from Heathrow.

“We are excited to be working with the six boroughs that make up Berkshire in offering filmmakers the perfect locations for their films.”

BAFTA award-winning producer Gareth Ellis-Unwin appeared as a guest speaker during the launch of the project at Arbour Park on Wednesday.

After growing up in Slough, he now works as head of film and animation at Screen Skills and produced The King’s Speech which won an Oscar for Best Picture in 2011.

Netflix, the BBC and American satellite network HBO have all made enquiries about the project, Resource Productions said.

Lilly added: “100 per cent of filming cannot be done in London and we have a lot of lookalike locations here.

“We are really well connected and we really hope this project can speed up the process.”

The website is at berkshirefilmoffice.co.uk