SITE INDEX

Fullscreen News
Sun, 17
9 °C
Mon, 18
11 °C
Tue, 19
13 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Pets Corner: Mia at RSPCA Hillingdon

    Mia is a beautiful eight-year-old tortoiseshell, looking for a fresh start.

    Sadly, she had become too stressed living with other animals in her previous home.

    She has settled well at our homing facility, and although she can be a little shy on first meeting, once she is comfortable she will ask for a fuss.

    Being a long-haired cat, Mia will need regular brushing, and a calm, peaceful household.

    With so much love to give, Mia would like nothing better than a comfortable caring home.

    For more information, please call the RSPCA Hillingdon branch on 01895 833417 or
    apply online at www.rspcahillingdonclinic. org.uk

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved