Pets Corner: Mia at RSPCA Hillingdon

04:00PM, Sunday 17 March 2019
Mia is a beautiful eight-year-old tortoiseshell, looking for a fresh start.
Sadly, she had become too stressed living with other animals in her previous home.
She has settled well at our homing facility, and although she can be a little shy on first meeting, once she is comfortable she will ask for a fuss.
Being a long-haired cat, Mia will need regular brushing, and a calm, peaceful household.
With so much love to give, Mia would like nothing better than a comfortable caring home.
For more information, please call the RSPCA Hillingdon branch on 01895 833417 or
apply online at www.rspcahillingdonclinic. org.uk
