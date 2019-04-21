Pets corner: Briggs at Battersea Old Windsor

Briggs is an energetic dog who loves to play. The one-year-old lurcher is looking for new owners who have the time and patience to provide him with lots of mental and physical exercise and are able to help him grow into a well-mannered adult.

Briggs is a bright dog who has already learned a down command while at Battersea Old Windsor.

He loves games where he can use his brain and interact with people at the same time.

Briggs can get excitable around other dogs so will need new owners who are willing to carry on work that he has been doing in our care.

He is a clever, goofy young dog who loves attention and engaging with people.

Please visit battersea.org.uk or call 01784 494443 to find out more.