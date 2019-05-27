Pets corner: Minty at Battersea Cats and Dogs Home

04:00PM, Monday 27 May 2019
Young Minty is looking for a pillow (and home) to call his own.
He came to us as from another rescue, so we do not have a history of him living in a home before, so he will require all basic training from scratch with understanding owners willing to put in the time he needs to flourish.
The three-year-old is a laid-back greyhound who initially lacks confidence but will quickly be your friend for some cheese chunks. He is not suitable to live with cats or small furries due to his breed.
Please visit battersea. org.uk to find out more.
Comments
Most Recent
Most read
Top Ten Articles
Good evening and welcome to our live blog of the 2019 Royal Borough Local Election results.
The Conservatives secured a narrow majority as the local elections saw a huge shake-up in the Royal Borough.