O2 plans 5G rollout in Windsor and Slough from October

O2 customers in Windsor and Slough will be able to take advantage of 5G connectivity from October.

Both towns have been included in the planned rollout which will cover 20 locations across the country.

The telecommunications firm, headquartered in Slough Trading Estate, says the next-generation network will ‘radically improve capacity and reliability’ and allow users to access super-fast speeds at all times.

Key locations targeted for the rollout include train stations, important business areas and sports venues.

Mark Evans, chief executive at Telefonica UK, said: ““5G is going to be a game changer for our country. Whether it’s for people or businesses, the power of this next-generation network is going to unlock a world of possibilities for our economy and society.

“As we switch on our network across the country, our intelligence-led roll-out prioritises the key areas in towns and cities first - the places where our customers need, and will use, 5G the most.”

An additional 30 UK towns and cities are expected to benefit from 5G connectivity by summer 2020.

Visit www.o2.co.uk/connectivity for details.