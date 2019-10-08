Windsor man charged with multiple offences over police incidents in Slough

A man from Windsor has been charged with a number of offences following an incident in Slough on Friday evening.

Aaron Healy, 37, of Perrycroft, has been charged with burglary in a dwelling, theft from vehicle, possession of a bladed or sharply pointed article, careless driving and driving without insurance.

The charges relate to incidents in Alexandra Road and Chalvey Road West, Slough, on Friday when officers responded to reports of a man with a firearm.

Although no firearm was located, Healy was arrested at the scene and was subsequently charged yesterday.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Reading Crown Court on November 11.