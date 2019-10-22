SITE INDEX

Fullscreen News
Tue, 22
14 °C
Wed, 23
13 °C
Thu, 24
13 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Facilities staff vote for strike action at Wexham Park and Heatherwood hospitals

    Facilities staff at Wexham Park, Frimley Park and Heatherwood hospitals have voted to take strike action.

    Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust, which oversees the hospitals, is planning to set up a subsidiary company to run some of its non-clinical support services.

    The move would see staff in roles including housekeeping, security, and portering transferred to a new company, losing their status as NHS workers.

    Trade union group, UNISON, said 72 per cent of its members took part in the ballot with 99 per cent of those voting in favour of industrial action.

    Steve Torrance, South East regional secretary for UNISON, said: “This ballot sends an important and overwhelming message that hospital bosses can’t afford to ignore.”

    The Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust has been approached for comment.

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved