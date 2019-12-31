Express review of the year 2019: June

11:00AM, Tuesday 31 December 2019
There was plenty to keep people busy in June with the annual Windsor duck derby, Royal Ascot, Old Windsor Carnival and Boodles. Demolition began on Montem leisure centre and a celebratory dinner was held to honour Slough’s Windrush generation. Ref: 131426-6
Part of a site occupied by British Garden Centres in Dedworth Road has been acquired by Aldi Stores. Discussions will soon begin with the council to develop a new community discount food store.