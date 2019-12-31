SITE INDEX

    • Express review of the year 2019: June

    There was plenty to keep people busy in June with the annual Windsor duck derby, Royal Ascot, Old Windsor Carnival and Boodles. Demolition began on Montem leisure centre and a celebratory dinner was held to honour Slough’s Windrush generation. Ref: 131426-6

     

