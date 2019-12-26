Express review of the year 2019: February

WINDSOR: Fromer Prime Minister Theresa May was among the guests at a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Thames Hospice site. Work on the Windsor-based charity’s new home is expected to be completed by July 2020. Ref:130955-44

CLEWER: Nearly 200 people toasted the rescue of a pub in Clewer. The Swan, in Mill Lane, was saved by an army of campaigners who raised enough money to take control of the pub. Ref:130888-1

WINDSOR: A sound editor who helped recreate the life of legendary singer Freddie Mercury won a Bafta award. Nina Harstone formed part of the team behind Bohemian Rhapsody. Ref:130923-8

WINDSOR: A fire broke out in a pub just a few yards from Windsor Castle. Firefighters had to use a cherrypicker-like device to tackle the chimney blaze. Ref:130938-5

CHALVEY: A community group wanted to shake off the negative perceptions of Chalvey. The group campaigned for the decoration of the railway bridge and surrounding area around Ragstone Road – often seen as a gateway into the area. Ref: 130860. Ref: 130860-8

WINDSOR: Pupils from Windsor Boys’ School Boat Club covered the distance from Windsor to Paris on rowing machines to raise money for charity. Ref: 130928-9

LANGLEY: Students at East Berkshire College Langley served afternoon tea and demonstrated hairdressing techniques during a visit by residents of a care home. Ref: 130976-10