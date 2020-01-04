Express review of the year 2019: October

ASCOT: Peppermills Indian Takeaway won a top award at the Asian Restaurant and Takeaway Awards. The Fernbank Road eatery was names National Takeaway of the Year at a ceremony in Park Plaza Hotel, Westminster. Ref:132037-2

SLOUGH: Queensmere Observatory Shopping Centre celebrated the Hindu festival of lights with Diwali activities. Arts Classes Group provided arts and crafts drop-in sessions, including candle decorating and henna designs were given by a professional artist. Ref:132078-4

WINDSOR: Windsor Homeless Project celebrated its 10th birthday. The charity launched in 2009 to offer people affected by homelessness a safe, non-judgemental space as well as hot food and drinks, clothes, toiletries, support and advice. Ref:132033-5

WINDSOR: The Lions Club of Windsor annual swimathon at Windsor Leisure Centre raised £5,500 for charitable causes. Schools, groups and organisations entered in teams of up to 8 and swam in relay for 55 minutes. Ref:132019-13

SLOUGH: Work continued on a project to save Salt Hill stream with the help of The Mayor of Slough Cllr Avtar Kaur Cheema. Slough Borough Council is working with community groups and schools to create a new footbridge and a shallow wetland to attract wildlife. Ref:132020-1

WINDSOR: More than 3,000 cyclists descended on Windsor to cross the finish line of the palace-to-Palace bike ride. The flagship event for The Prince’s Trust, which has raised more than £5million in the last 13 years, saw participants cycle from Buckingham Palace to Windsor Castle.Ref:131980-11

SLOUGH: Councillors approved the development of the former BHS site in Slough High Street. It will be reveloped into a complex with 78 homes. Ref:131646-9

SLOUGH: It was revealed that Slough Borough Council’s debt totalled more than £500million. The council’s Treasury Management Annual Report was discussed by cabinet members during a meeting at SBC’s new multi-million pound 25 Windsor Road headquarters. Council leader James Swindlehurst told the meeting that while the council’s debt pile was larger than a decade ago, he was confident council investments in the town would return ‘significant sums’. Ref:131895-4

SLOUGH: A detective superintendent has called for a ‘collective effort’ from communities to end the threat of knife crime on the streets. Ref:131936-6

SLOUGH: World Mental Health Day was marked with a celebration at The Curve on the theme of ‘being and belonging’. The event welcomed representatives from the Berkshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Truts’s Hope College, a service dedicated to helping people understand mental health. Ref:132003-12

ROYAL BOROUGH: The Baylis Media Ltd ePaper and Archive officially launched following completion of a three year project. The online portal holds printed editions of the Advertiser from 1870, the Windsor Express from 1812, and the Slough Express from 1950. Ref:132087-4